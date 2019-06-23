Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo Ave (at Touhy)
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo Ave (at Touhy)
Chicago, IL
View Map
Beatrice L. Nilsen Obituary
Beatrice L. Nilsen, 88, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth B. Nilsen. Dear daughter of the late Bessie and the late Edward Kerner.

Loving sister of Margaret (the late Peter) Tortora. Dear sister-in- law of Alice (the late Jack) Rasmussen. Proud aunt of John (Sue) Rasmussen, Russell (the late Lori) Rasmussen, Jill (Van) Wintz, Pamela (Brian) Knoll, and the late Robert Quinn, the late Kathleen Quinn and many great nieces and great nephews. Retired longtime employee of Bennett Brothers Inc of Chicago. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave (at Touhy), Chicago, IL. Family and friends gathering at 11:15 am at church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Bea's name to . Arrangements entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
