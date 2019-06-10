|
Beatrice M. Krupkowski, nee Zamiar. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of the late Kenneth; cherished godmother of Jeannette (John) Czaplicki; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Queens Seniors, Tarkington Park Seniors, and Sears Retiree Club. Funeral Friday 10:15 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish Queen of the Universe Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 p.m. For info: (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 10 to June 11, 2019