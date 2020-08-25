Beatrice Semrow

1/1
Beatrice "Bea" Semrow, age 99 of Glenview, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, their families, and her caregivers, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a short illness and a long, extraordinary life. Bea was born on Chicago's West Side to Ann (Shannon) and Dominic Healy. She grew up in the city's Edison Park neighborhood, married Otto "Bud" Semrow in 1950, and raised five daughters in Park Ridge and Glenview. She loved this life. She was incessantly drawn to and amused by people. All people. She talked to strangers in department and grocery stores, taverns and street corners. And they loved it. She would wear her pearls and finery as she made her entrances onto buses headed for casinos. She read the newspapers hungrily and gave her opinion when women weren't supposed to. She would play elaborate tricks on her grandchildren who later would call her from college just to hear the warmth in her voice and catch her blazing wit. Until the very end she wanted to know how YOU were. She never complained. Ever. Bea had an elegance earned from a life tempered by tragedy and heartache, and forged in the will to wring joy from every moment. Bea was loved. She is survived by her children, Carol (John) McCarthy of Evanston and Chicago, Eileen (Tom) Nash of Glenview, Mary Chris (Stephen Hyde) Semrow of Falmouth, ME, Jeanne (Michael) McKiernan of Lake Forest, and Odette Zebell of Glenview, 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her sainted caregivers Sonia Luna and Jeannette Capangpangan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30a on Friday, August 28th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance will be by invitation only. The funeral Mass will be streamed live. Contact Donellan Funeral Home, 847-675-1990, for the live stream link. Interment following at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, remember Bea with donations to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016 and Autism Society of Maine, 72B Main St., Winthrop, ME 04364, or turn to a stranger and strike up a conversation.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
