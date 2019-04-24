|
|
Beatrice Shea Langan, age 97, at rest April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James "Emmett" Langan; Loving mother of Daniel (Nancy), Mark (Eileen), Phillip (Marybeth) and the late James (late Maureen) Langan; Cherished grandmother of Scott (Tracy), Shawn (Keri), Brian (Emily), Eric (Lisa), Matt (Stacey), Colin (Michelle), Marikate, Bridget (Brett) Puckett, Elizabeth, Jack and Danielle Langan; great-grandmother of 17; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Beatrice was an avid reader. She was actively involved in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives. Bea was an active parishioner and volunteer in the communities of Visitation and St. Denis Parishes and St. Laurence High School. She supported the World War II efforts working for the Army Air Corps in Victorville, California. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of chapel prayers 10:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church 10300 Lawler Ave, Oak Lawn, Il 60453 for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ruby's Rainbows P.O. Box 153095, Austin, Texas 78715 www.rubysrainbows.org. For Funeral info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019