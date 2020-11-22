1/1
Bec Lynn (Becky) Lewis
Becky "Bec" Lynn Lewis (formerly Kaufman) passed away 11/16/2020 at the age of 62 in her home in Kenmore, Washington.

Bec was born in Wichita, Kansas. Graduated as an architect at University of Detroit Mercy, Detroit, Michigan. In Chicago, IL, and Seattle, WA, she had a professional career as an executive and owner in the field of architectural/real estate as a construction/facilities project manager and real estate banker.

Bec was much loved and the ultimate best friend. In her home, no one who came alone ever left alone, a part of her always went with them.

Bec is survived by her two sisters, Debbie S. Freeman of DeSoto, KA, Cathy Griseto of Fairbanks, AK, and extended family members.

Bec requested no ceremony. Please remember Bec for her courage in her long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer and the kind caregivers from Evergreen Hospice Group, Kenmore, WA. You can donate online to either Evergreen Hospice: https://www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com/ways-to-give/donate/ (please specify "Home Hospice") or to The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
