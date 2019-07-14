|
Helmut H. Beissert, age 87 of Brookfield, formerly of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada, Mölme, Künzendorf and born in Breslau, Niederschlesien, Germany. Beloved husband of the late Stella Beissert, nee Trubyk; fond father of Sharon (Matt) Gentile and Brian Beissert; dear grandfather of Kristin Gentile and Caitlin Gentile; brother of Gerda Semmler, Gisela (Mike) Wahler, Horst Beissert and the late Rudolf Beissert, Heinz Beissert, Walter Beissert, Helga Beissert and Klaus Beissert; uncle and great uncle of many nieces & nephews; friend to all. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to Time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Forest Home Cemetery, Forest Park. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019