Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Beissert H. Helmut Obituary
Helmut H. Beissert, age 87 of Brookfield, formerly of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada, Mölme, Künzendorf and born in Breslau, Niederschlesien, Germany. Beloved husband of the late Stella Beissert, nee Trubyk; fond father of Sharon (Matt) Gentile and Brian Beissert; dear grandfather of Kristin Gentile and Caitlin Gentile; brother of Gerda Semmler, Gisela (Mike) Wahler, Horst Beissert and the late Rudolf Beissert, Heinz Beissert, Walter Beissert, Helga Beissert and Klaus Beissert; uncle and great uncle of many nieces & nephews; friend to all. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to Time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment Forest Home Cemetery, Forest Park. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
