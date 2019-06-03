|
|
Bella Hasselson, nee Eisenstein, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Born in Chicago, Illinois June 16, 1922 and died June 1, 2019 after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Leonard Hasselson and the beloved mother of Andrea "Andee" (Marshall) Fisher, Phyllis (the late Rabbi Abe) Rine, and the late Jerome "Jerry" Hasselson. She is survived by her adoring grandchildren Shaindel (Shmuli) Bernhaut, Dov (Debbie) Rine , Daveed (Perle) Rine, Yudi (Jessica) Rine, Malkie (Jana) Dejournett, Marilyn Hasselson, Elliot Hasselson and her thirteen great grandchildren. Along with her husband she was one of the co-founders of the first mechitzah minyan in the state of Nevada (Cong. Shaarei Tefillah). She was active in Jewish War Veterans auxiliary both in Chicago and Las Vegas and a volunteer for the Jewish Federation in Las Vegas. Service Tuesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019