Bella Luden was lost by her loved ones on April 19th. She was the loving wife of Norman for 55 years; cherished mother of Lisa (Bob Flaskamp) Weinstein and Eva (Luther) Cuffy; devoted grandmother to Wendy Enger, Rena Cuffy, David (Preches) Cuffy and Arthur (Damaris) Cuffy; remarkable great grandmother to Brandon, Brook, Anaiyah, and Yeshua; endearing cousin to Laura Gamburg, Eda Chachko and Alex (Emma) Burda; cherished aunt to Sonia (Sheldon) Nahmod, Hymie Luden and Harriet (Avi) Menachem. Bella was admired and loved by all who knew her and will be remembered for her generosity, her many laughs, and her fabulous food. Services and shiva will be private. For information: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020
