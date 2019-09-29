|
Belle Hankin, 95, beloved wife of the late Harold; loving mother of Rebecca (Tom Albertson) and Fran; cherished grandmother of Ivan and Elizabeth Albertson (Ebba Schmid); loving aunt to many. Preceded in death by her beloved parents, Saul and Frieda, and dear siblings, Harry (Evelyn), Sara (Morris) Oppenheim, Temme, Henry (Esther), and Bernard (Annette). Graveside service 1 PM Thursday, October 3, at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the the . For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019