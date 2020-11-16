Belle "Billie" Paul, nee Meyers, 97. Beloved wife, partner and companion of the late Leonard Paul, for 69 years. Devoted mother of Ellen (Aron) Broner, Steven "Skip" Paul, Pam Paul (Ed Piasecki). Adored grandmother of Jonas and Gena Broner, Matthew (Stacy) and Chad Paul and in love and spirit second mom and grandmother to Teri and Becky Lang. Private Service. In lieu of flowers memorials in her memory Council for Jewish Elderly, www.cje.net
