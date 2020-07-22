1/1
Ben F. Biedron
Biedron, Ben F. WWII U.S.Army Veteran, Loving Husband of Olha. Preceded in death by Brothers and Sisters. Survived and loved by many Nieces and Nephews. Member of Triads SAC, Frank Leahy American Legion Post, Retired employee of Citi Corp and Archer National (Byline) Bank. Avid Classic car Collector. Funeral Service 10:30 am Friday July 24th, 202 at Szykowny Funeral Home 4901 S. Archer Ave. Chicago Ill. (one block east of Pulaski at Szykowny Blvd.) Funeral Mass 11:00 am at St. Bruno Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 9:30 to time of service 10:30 am. Funeral info 773-735-7521 SzykownyFuneralHomeIL.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Szykowny Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Szykowny Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bruno Church
Funeral services provided by
Szykowny Funeral Home
4901 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632
(773) 735-7521
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Ben you were the life of the party at District Nat'l Bank, you drove your Marmon for our wedding, we went to the car shows with you. You brought a smile and laugh to all of us - -
Dennis J Pytlik
Friend
