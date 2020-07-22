Biedron, Ben F. WWII U.S.Army Veteran, Loving Husband of Olha. Preceded in death by Brothers and Sisters. Survived and loved by many Nieces and Nephews. Member of Triads SAC, Frank Leahy American Legion Post, Retired employee of Citi Corp and Archer National (Byline) Bank. Avid Classic car Collector. Funeral Service 10:30 am Friday July 24th, 202 at Szykowny Funeral Home 4901 S. Archer Ave. Chicago Ill. (one block east of Pulaski at Szykowny Blvd.) Funeral Mass 11:00 am at St. Bruno Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 9:30 to time of service 10:30 am. Funeral info 773-735-7521 SzykownyFuneralHomeIL.com