Ben F. Schoenstadt, 95, beloved husband of the late Gloria; loving father of Darryl (Dawn), the late Ron "Oz" (Lorraine) and the late Richard (Cynthia) Schoenstadt; cherished grandfather of Jewell Schoenstadt, Tyler Schoenstadt, Rose (Howard) Andron, Carly (Matthew) Finkelstein and Kate Schoenstadt; adored great grandfather of Sophia and Jacob Andron and Seth and Drew Finkelstein; dear brother of the late David (Julie) Schoenstadt; treasured uncle and friend of many. Chapel service Monday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019