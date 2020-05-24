Ben Herman Doren, age 93, of Chicago died May 19, 2020. He was born to Max and Pearl Dorfenkel on February 24, 1927, grew up in East Garfield Park, and attended Crane High School. After graduating, Ben served in The United States Army and was stationed in Japan and The Philippines between World War II and the Korean War. When he returned home from The Pacific, he met Charlotte (née Pierce) and they married on February 17, 1951 in Chicago. They moved to Skokie in 1956. As a husband and father, Ben took great pride in providing for Charlotte and his four children. After co-owning a modest construction outfit with his brother, he decided to forge his own path and founded Aetna Paving Company. He not only presided over his small business for 25 years, but he was also its one and only salesman. His gift of gab allowed him a facility and ease with his customers. As a grandfather, Ben loved spending time with his six grandchildren. Whether it was throwing a baseball out on the front lawn, taking them for hotdogs and Italian beef, or babysitting when they were young, each and every one of them was the center of his world. Ben is survived by his children Cathy Doren, Meryl Marchand, and Sherry Doren, grandchildren Charlie, Joel, Joseph, Zoe, Jared, and Kate, daughter-in-law, Andrea Doren and son-in-law, Nick Serino. He is predeceased by his son, Eugene Doren and son-in-law, Erich Marchand, as well as his siblings Mary, Sharon, and Seymour. A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621