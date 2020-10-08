Ben I. Wolf, Age 73. Loving father of Tammy (Dan) Mann, Becky Wolf, and Amanda Wolf. Proud grandfather of Hunter, Makaila, and Emily. Devoted brother of Harry (Kate) Wolf and Abe (Ruth) Wolf. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, www.michaeljfox.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com