Ben Norbut
Ben John Norbut, age 101. U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Mankus). Devoted father of Carol (Anthony) Giedraitis and the late Richard. Cherished grandfather of Perry, Nicholas and the late Amanda. Also survived by many loving relatives. Ben worked for many years in the Menswear business and was very involved with Lithuanian philanthropic organizations. Seventy-five year member of Don Varnas American Legion Post. Visitation Saturday 9 AM until time of service 1130 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
