Ben Sparacino, 81, of Rolling Meadows, formerly of Chicago; loving husband to Marilyn Pyter and the late Sandy Sparacino; beloved father to Gina Cline,Tammy (John) Doyle and step-daughter, Nadine Pyter; cherished grandfather to Jonathan, Taylor, and Nicole Doyle and Allie Cline; fond uncle to several nieces and nephews; dear brother to the late Gertrude (Kurt) Kloman and Genevieve (Carlo) Maggio; and life-long friend, Don (Carol) Karner. He was a firefighter for the City of Chicago for over 25 years and also worked for the Village of Arlington Hts. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. Arlington Hts., IL 60004. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment is private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019