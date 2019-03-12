Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Benedict Scimeca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benedict P. Scimeca

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Benedict P. Scimeca Obituary
Benedict P. Scimeca, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was beloved husband of Kathy Bastian Scimeca. Loving brother to Lucia and RoseAnn (Denny.) Dear uncle to Deborah, Carrie (Steve) Michael (Kimberly) and Dennis (Leah.) Dear Great-uncle to Zachary, Benjamin, Anthony, Angela, Mike, Grace, Olivia, Sophia, Nicholas, and Rachel. Visitation Thursday, March 14th from 4-8pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Friends and family will meet Friday, March 15th at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 8300 N. Greenwood, Niles, for Mass at 10am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Dax Foundation, P.O. Box 506, Washington, IL 61571 or donate at www.daxfoundation.org. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Benedict's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now