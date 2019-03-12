|
Benedict P. Scimeca, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was beloved husband of Kathy Bastian Scimeca. Loving brother to Lucia and RoseAnn (Denny.) Dear uncle to Deborah, Carrie (Steve) Michael (Kimberly) and Dennis (Leah.) Dear Great-uncle to Zachary, Benjamin, Anthony, Angela, Mike, Grace, Olivia, Sophia, Nicholas, and Rachel. Visitation Thursday, March 14th from 4-8pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Friends and family will meet Friday, March 15th at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 8300 N. Greenwood, Niles, for Mass at 10am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Dax Foundation, P.O. Box 506, Washington, IL 61571 or donate at www.daxfoundation.org. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Benedict's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019