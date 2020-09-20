Benita Kolasinski (Nee Joerger), born July 4, 1931, died September 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard F. Kolasinski. Mother of seven: Mike (Dor) Kolasinski, Pam Hirsch, Ed (Dale) Kolasinski, Nanciann von Jacobi, Doug (Renee Ansbro) Kolasinski, John (Jamie) Kolasinski and preceded in death by son Andy Kolasinski, victim of a DUI. Dear sister of Geraldine Karz. Grandmother of eight: Cori Kolasinski, Rachel (Cody) Hern, Molly Hirsch, Hannah Hirsch, Larissa Kolasinski, Andie Kolasinski, Kerry (Tara) von Jacobi and Kyle von Jacobi. Great grandmother to one, Klaus von Jacobi. Private services will be held.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.