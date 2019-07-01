|
Benita Turk Levy, of Chicago, June 28, 2019. Loving mother of Matthew and Jason. Loving daughter of Judith Turk. Beloved sister of Steven (Jennifer) Turk. Amazing aunt of Nathaniel, Jacob, Bryley, and Zoe. Devoted partner of Christi Turdo. Funeral Service 11:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Art Institute of Chicago. Interment Waldheim Cemetery, Forest Park, IL. Info 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019