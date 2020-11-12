Benjamin "Sonny" DeCicco, November 17, 1938 - November 11, 2020. Sonny was born and raised in Chicago. He graduated from Austin High School and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army where he served as a paratrooper and spent time in his ancestral home of Italy. He returned home to marry his high school sweetheart and raise his brood of girls in Cicero and Elk Grove Village. He worked at Sears for years as a long-haul trucker and led many convoys with the handle Noble Roman. He retired to Galena with his loving wife Mary, where he served as the Post Commander in the local American Legion Honor Guard. He also ran for the local school board and cherished his morning coffee talks with his fellow vets. He was a master story teller and would never fail to tell you which cross streets in the city the event took place. Devoted Husband to Mary; Cherished brother to Judith (Edward), Loving father to Rhonda, Tamera (James), Dana (Joseph), Trina (Chuck), Serena (Brian), and Bena (James); Caring stepfather to Kristi (Jeff); Proud Papa to Salvatore, Anthony, Gia, Vincent, Angela, Jason, Shana, Dustin, Joseph, Michael, Stephen, Adam, Jared, Zachary, Julia, Rosemarie, Zachary, and Joshua; Dear Great Grandfather to 32. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.





