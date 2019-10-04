|
|
Dr. Benjamin Emanuel, 92. Beloved husband of Marsha nee Smulevitz. Loving father of Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Honorable Rahm (Amy Rule) Emanuel, Ariel Emanuel and Shoshana Emanuel. Proud grandfather of Rebekah (Michael) Schafir, Gabriella (Benjamin) Armstrong, Natalia (William Herlands) Emanuel, Zachariah, Ilana, Leah, Ashlee, Noah, Ezra, Leo and Tuvia Emanuel. Cherished great grandfather of Anina, Lincoln, Yonah, Tu'vazjhon and Tu'vaisa. Dear brother of the late Emanuel Auerbach. Fond brother-in-law of Leslie (Beverly) Smulevitz. Service Sunday 2PM at North Shore Center for Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077. Private interment at Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Benjamin Emanuel Fund For Every Child, c/o Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611, www.luriechildrens.org/benjaminemanuel. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019