Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
Benjamin Isaac Shlaes, age 92; beloved husband of Marjorie for 74 years; loving father of Mark, Kerry, and Richard Shlaes; cherished grandfather "papa" of Jennifer (Ilan) Huberman-Shlaes, Scott, Eli, and Emma Shlaes; great grandfather of Judah, Gabi, Sadie, Elise, and Jude; dear brother of the late Milton, Barre, and George Shlaes; loving uncle, great uncle, and friend to many. Ben was a World War 2 Army Veteran, as well as a Doctor of Optometry for 62 years, a member of the Chicago Board of Option Exchange, and Chicago Stock Exchange for over 35 years, and an investor/entrepreneur in a number of other ventures. Ben derived a great deal of pleasure as a fisherman, gardener, and philatelist. Service Thursday 2pm in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
