Benjamin L. Brown, 65, son of the late Ellis and Marilyn Brown, loving husband of Alison Carney Brown, doting father of daughters Beth and Ella and stepson James (Meghan) Decker, proud father-in-law of the late Keely Yaeger Decker, adoring grandfather to Jagger and Conner and loyal brother of Jay (Lonnie), Jack (Julie) and Marc.
Ben had an infectious personality, making everyone he came in touch with feel special. So many long-term friends and acquaintances will remember Ben's quick wit & special sense of humor. A lover of film and theater Ben enjoyed participating in classes at Chicago's Second City as well as acting in small local live productions.
Among Ben's many interests were experiencing the amazing Chicago restaurant scene, riding his motorcycles, playing softball with his friends, following Bruce Springsteen tours to cities all around the country, and watching his beloved Blackhawks and Cubs.
A graduate of Evanston Township High School and University of Illinois, after working in several accounting positions Ben eventually found a home for over 33 years as the Controller for his family's business, Mid-States Recycling, Inc.
Ben raised money yearly by doing "Ride for Kids". Donations can therefore be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in his honor.
The loss of Ben, his laugh, his smile, his honesty and his decency will no doubt leave a void in so many of our hearts. Private funeral service. For information, including the link to the funeral service, please contact Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.