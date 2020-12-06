Benjamin L. Kahn, aged 96, died peacefully on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, after a long illness. Born in Milwaukee, Ben was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, whose mood on Sunday afternoons in autumn inevitably mirrored the score of the day's game. He loved the Chicago White Sox, too, carefully following them on TV with the sound fully muted. He loved to travel, visiting countries on every warm continent from the time he served in the Signal Corps doing codebreaking work in India during WW2 and continuing throughout his 9th decade. Ben also had a passion for music and had eclectic taste, ranging from Big Band music to the Chicago Symphony. He would proudly sing his high school fight song whenever the subject was raised.Ben did his undergraduate work at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received his MBA from the University of Chicago. He worked at several advertising agencies during his career and eventually went into business for himself as a market research consultant. Throughout his life, he loved math, even stepping in as a substitute math teacher in a middle school in his 80s.Ben loved to laugh, to keep things organized, and to complete the daily crossword puzzle in ink. And he certainly loved to eat. His deepest love, though, was reserved for his family: his children, Lynn Kahn, Cheryl (Jim) Rosenthal, Steven (Melanie) Teplinsky, and Susan Herlihy; and his grandchildren, Jonah, Jeff, Isaac, Nick, Jack, Joey, Yaela, and Sarah. Most of all, he fiercely adored his wife, Marilyn (nee Kalish), whom he married in 1968 and who was his partner and co-conspirator for the next 52-plus years.Ben was predeceased by his first wife, Ann (nee Goodman), and by his parents, Robert and Fleurette Kahn. Services were private. The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff of the Life Centre at the Mather Evanston, who cared for Ben with great skill, humor, and affection for the past twenty-eight months.