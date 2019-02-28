|
Dr. Benjamin M. Kaplan, 95, a prominent cardiologist in Chicago for 60 years, died February 26, 2019 at his home in Wilmette, IL. Kaplan is survived by his wife, Miriam, and their children James (Laurie) and Tamara (Kenneth Danford); four grandchildren, Anna, Alexander, Samuel, and Claudia, and numerous nephews and nieces. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Congregation Sukkat Shalom, 1001 Central Ave., Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Planned Parenthood. For info: 847-256-5700, www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019