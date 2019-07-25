Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Benjamin Phillip Dear Jr. "Benny" age 67 of Merrillville, IN passed away on Monday July 15, 2019. He was a retired Sheet Metal Worker with Gary Community Schools. He was a graduate of Emerson High School Class of 1969. He is preceded in death by his Father Benjamin P. Dear, Sr. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Phyllis Taliefero mother Gertrude Dear son Phillip B. Dear granddaughter Ashaunta Dear three sisters Janet Crump, Bertha Dotson, and Alice Dear one uncle Ezekial Dear and one nephew Darnell Upshaw .Three nieces Danielle Crump, Mi'chele (Michael) Murphy,Tiffany Avery and a host of family members and friends. Memorial Services Saturday July 27,2019 at 1:00pm at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 25 to July 26, 2019
