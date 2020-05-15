Dr. Bennett A. Kaye, son of the late Samuel and Adele Kaye, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 14, 2020. Ben was born on June 1, 1952 and was raised in Hyde Park, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois-Champaign, and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Ben later attended the University of Illinois College of Medicine and graduated in 1978. It was from there that Ben began the study of his passion, pediatrics, at Michael Reese Hospital where he spent his last years as Chief Resident. He went on to found Children's Healthcare Associates, a private pediatric practice in the Chicagoland area. It was at Children's Healthcare Associates that Ben garnered and cemented his reputation as one of America's finest pediatricians lecturing and consulting nationally in the field. Ben spent time as Chief of Medical Staff at Lurie Children's Hospital and was involved in committees and ongoing projects. One of his proudest achievements was being part of the planning for Lurie Children's Hospital. Ben loved his Friday clinic and looked forward to working with his residents. As an avid reader and jazz aficionado, Ben's home is filled with books from all genres and the music of his favorite musicians. He loved to travel with his beloved wife Piedad. Though they loved to travel, spending time reading to one another while listening to music in their backyard was one of the times they cherished the most with one another. Ben is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Piedad (nee Pulido) Kaye; daughters: Abby, Sarah, and Hannah; stepdaughters, Sabrina (Adrian) Ramirez and Alex Kerr; sister and brother-in-law Erika and Jay Blackburn; nephews, Sam and Landon and brother-in-law Roberto Pulido. Ben led an admirable life and will be missed by those fortunate to have known him. His legacy for pediatrics and love for his family and friends will be cherished by all who knew him. Ben will be laid to rest on Friday, May 15 in a private burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. The interment will be private and limited to only 10 family members. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ben's name can be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance by visiting the American Cancer Society website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.