Bennett Grossman, 73 of Chicago passed away on Friday, January 17th from complications related to cancer. He is survived by his beloved sons Joshua (Susan) of Chicago and Ian (Aliza) of Boston and his grandchildren; Graham 11, Nash 2, and Meirav 9 months. Bennett was Uncle to David and Carey Roth, Brother to Maxine Roth (deceased), and son to Irving and Mildred Grossman (deceased). A prominent member of Chicago's video production community since 1974. Bennett is a proud Alum of Columbia College. He started working in television at Israel's first public television station and has worked in Chicago at CBS Channel 2, Roscor, Think Tank, IPA, and Novel Ventures. Bennett was a life-long fan of Chicago sports, especially his beloved White Sox. A creative and energetic producer and director, he will be remembered by his family, friends and collaborators for his warmth, humor, and generosity.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope For Haiti. hopeforhaiti.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020