Bennett Nieder, age 80; beloved husband for 50 years of Judith nee Gottlieb; loving father of Michael (Rebecca) and Bradley (Mary); adoring Papa of Grace, Cole, Quinn and Jack. Chapel service Wednesday, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to REACH Rescue, www.reachrescue.org. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019