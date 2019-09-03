Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Bennett Nieder Obituary
Bennett Nieder, age 80; beloved husband for 50 years of Judith nee Gottlieb; loving father of Michael (Rebecca) and Bradley (Mary); adoring Papa of Grace, Cole, Quinn and Jack. Chapel service Wednesday, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to REACH Rescue, www.reachrescue.org. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
