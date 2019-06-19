Benny Dorsey age 82 years of Gary, IN passed away Father's Day, June 16, 2019. Born March 7, 1937 in Memphis, TN. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1954, Wiley College Class of 1958 and received his Masters degree from Valparaiso University in 1964. He was honorably discharged veteran of U.S. Army, retired teacher & coach from the Gary Community School Corporation with 46 years of service, and former employee of the Campbell Friendship House. Preceding him in death his parents Ben & Luvinia, 3 aunts and 2 uncles. Benny Dorsey was a mentor and father to many children throughout Northwest Indiana for many years and all of his students loved him. Benny leaves to share his memories his loving & devoted wife of 57 years Delores, son David (Dianet) Dorsey of Rochester, NY; daughter Dia (Laurence) Holman of Rolesville, NC; 4 grandchildren Lauren Holman, Jena Bianco, Olivia and Noah Holman; 1 great grandson Julian Bianco; 2 devoted cousins and niece James (Barbara) Harrison of Decatur, GA, Alonzo Taylor Jr. of Atlanta, GA and Deneen Davis of Merrillville, IN, his extended family-the Wells, Stewarts and Collins and other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. Family hour from 10 to 11:00 a.m. with Kappa rites at 10:30 a.m. Funeral service Saturday at 11:00 a.m. all services at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN. Rev. R.E. Robinson, Pastor Calvin Hawkins and Rev. Jackson officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , St. Timothy Community Church or a in memory of Benny Dorsey. Dorsey , Benny



