Obaseki, Benson Eghe, passed away on May 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving children Eghe, Osaretin and Nosadeba; cherished brother to Daniel, William, Martins, Margaret and Uvbinekhi; adored cousin to many and adoring uncle to even more nieces and nephews. He was born on July 12, 1959 to the union of Igbinovia Obaseki and Idusogie Obaseki in Nigeria, specifically Benin city at Eben street, relocating to America in 1982. He set off to become a CPA starting of at Loop College now Harold Washington College and continuing on to graduate from Chicago State University with a Bachelors in accounting in 1987. An auditor for the City of Chicago he decided to go into business with his good friend 1998. He founded Obaseki and Associates located at 4552 N. Broadway in 2002 and is Benson's lasting legacy and contribution to the community. Other community contributions include being the chairman of Akugbe Oretin credit union and being the vice president of Akugbe Oretin club of Chicago in the early 2000s. Visitation is Friday, May 31, 2019, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Drake& Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Service of Songs is on Friday May 31, 2019 from 6p.m. at the Dorchester Banquet Center 1515 E. 154th Street Dolton IL 60419. Funeral service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. Info 773-561-6874 or visit www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary