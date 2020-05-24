Beri D. Nass
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beri D. Nass, nee Davis, 75, beloved wife of John H. Nass for 45 wonderful years; loving mother of Randi C. Nass and Erik B. Nass; cherished grandma of Melanie Jean Calisoff and Catherine Ann Calisoff; devoted daughter of the late Jean and Walter Davis; dear sister of Paulyn R. (Earl) Schwartz; treasured aunt and friend of many.

Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beri's memory may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jignasa Patel
Coworker
May 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved