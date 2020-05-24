Beri D. Nass, nee Davis, 75, beloved wife of John H. Nass for 45 wonderful years; loving mother of Randi C. Nass and Erik B. Nass; cherished grandma of Melanie Jean Calisoff and Catherine Ann Calisoff; devoted daughter of the late Jean and Walter Davis; dear sister of Paulyn R. (Earl) Schwartz; treasured aunt and friend of many.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beri's memory may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore. For information and to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.