Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
Bernadette Gaseor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:45 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Celestine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Gaseor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette A. Gaseor


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadette A. Gaseor Obituary
Bernadette A. Gaseor, nee Sobieszczyk; beloved wife of Bernard; loving mother of Deborah and Robert (Traci); dearest grandmother of Alyssa, Kera and Jessica; fond sister of Anthony (the late Diane) Sobie. Visitation, Friday, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday, 11:45 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.), Elmwood Park to St. Celestine Church, Mass 12:30 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donation to JDRF would be appreciated. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now