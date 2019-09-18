|
Bernadette A. Gaseor, nee Sobieszczyk; beloved wife of Bernard; loving mother of Deborah and Robert (Traci); dearest grandmother of Alyssa, Kera and Jessica; fond sister of Anthony (the late Diane) Sobie. Visitation, Friday, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday, 11:45 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.), Elmwood Park to St. Celestine Church, Mass 12:30 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donation to JDRF would be appreciated. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019