Adent , Bernadette Bernadette Adent, age 67, of Highland, IN passed away on June 11, 2019. She is survived by her brother: Anthony Adent; sister: Maryanne Adent; nephew: Elliott (Bethany) Adent; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Jennie Adent. Bernadette was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church; a graduate of Assumption Grammar School and Mother of Sorrows High School. She was amazing at puzzles and Wheel of Fortune. Bernadette was a true Cubs fan. Visitation with the family will be on Monday June 17, 2019 at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 9-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN at noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. GO CUBS GO! Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019