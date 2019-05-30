Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette "Bernie" Doherty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernadette "Bernie" Doherty Obituary
Bernadette "Bernie" Doherty, 93, recently residing in Lake Bluff, formerly a longtime resident of Northbrook, died May 26, 2019. Wife of the late John "Jack" Doherty (2001). Mother of John "Jack" (Mary) Doherty, the late Richard J. (Tracy) Doherty (2015), James (Kelly) Doherty, and Mary (Jack) Glynn. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. Daughter of the late Leo & Mary Alt. Sister of Leo (Lorraine) Alt, Mary Alt, Robert (Angie) Alt, Dorothy (Glenn) Brumbaugh, and Marguerite (Jim) Sbarboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. mass Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, 950 W. Everett Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045. For information: Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com or (847) 234-9649.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now