Bernadette "Bernie" Doherty, 93, recently residing in Lake Bluff, formerly a longtime resident of Northbrook, died May 26, 2019. Wife of the late John "Jack" Doherty (2001). Mother of John "Jack" (Mary) Doherty, the late Richard J. (Tracy) Doherty (2015), James (Kelly) Doherty, and Mary (Jack) Glynn. Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many. Daughter of the late Leo & Mary Alt. Sister of Leo (Lorraine) Alt, Mary Alt, Robert (Angie) Alt, Dorothy (Glenn) Brumbaugh, and Marguerite (Jim) Sbarboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. mass Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, 950 W. Everett Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045. For information: Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com or (847) 234-9649.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019