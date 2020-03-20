|
|
Bernadette E. Nelles (nee Czeszewski) age 95 of Des Plaines passed away on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Michael W. (Coreen), Pamela B. (W. Raymond) Pasulka and Laura A. (Barry) Klor. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Prerna) Pasulka, Benjamin (Kate) Pasulka, Katie (Max) Casas, Emily (Charles) Solberg and Rebecca Klor. Proud great grandmother of Ashna, Elizabeth, Nayana, Rutledge, Abigail, Logan and Colette. Dear sister of 7. Private services have been held for Bernadette. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020