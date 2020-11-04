Bernadette H. McKee, nee Clark, age 86, a lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James W. McKee; cherished mother of Jim (Lisa) McKee, Kevin (Kerry) McKee and Kathy (Ty) Spearing; proud grandmother of Patrick, Carolyn (Matthew), Kyleigh, Brendan, Bryce, Samuel, Delaney, and Connor; great-grandmother to Jude Francis; dear sister of Celeste (Lee) O'Donnell; fond aunt and friend to many. The family wishes to thank those who helped care for her in her later years, especially Margaret Shine and Steve Fiorella. Visitation Friday, November 6, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM with Rev. Carlos Arancibia, Pastor officiating at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 4440 W. 83rd St. Chicago. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, face covings are required and visitation will be limited to no more than 100 people in Church at one time. For information; Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. 815/462-0711 or 815/260-0668 or www.orricofuneral.com