1/1
Bernadette H. McKee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette H. McKee, nee Clark, age 86, a lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James W. McKee; cherished mother of Jim (Lisa) McKee, Kevin (Kerry) McKee and Kathy (Ty) Spearing; proud grandmother of Patrick, Carolyn (Matthew), Kyleigh, Brendan, Bryce, Samuel, Delaney, and Connor; great-grandmother to Jude Francis; dear sister of Celeste (Lee) O'Donnell; fond aunt and friend to many. The family wishes to thank those who helped care for her in her later years, especially Margaret Shine and Steve Fiorella. Visitation Friday, November 6, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM with Rev. Carlos Arancibia, Pastor officiating at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 4440 W. 83rd St. Chicago. Private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, face covings are required and visitation will be limited to no more than 100 people in Church at one time. For information; Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. 815/462-0711 or 815/260-0668 or www.orricofuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved