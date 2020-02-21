|
|
Bernadette M. "Bonnie" Bomhack. Beloved daughter of the late Bernadette S. nee Sterling and Raymond J. Bomhack Sr. Loving sister of the late Raymond J. , David S. (Ellen) Bomhack, the late Mark G. (Sue) Bomhack, Mary (Terry) Neuman, Regina M. (Gary) Corkill, Tom "Luke" (Roslyn) Bomhack, Robert B. (LaRue) Bomhack, Francis X. Bomhack, and Edmund C. Bomhack. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Sunday 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., at Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Monday, 9:30 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Zachary Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints. Funeral info 847 255 7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020