Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Avenue
Clarendon Hills, IL

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Notre Dame Church
64 Norfolk Avenue
Clarendon Hills, IL


Bernadina Storino

Bernadina Storino Obituary
Bernadina "Dina" (nee D'Amato) Storino. Loving wife of the late Peter R. Storino; Beloved mother of Louise (Kevin) Augustyn, Joseph (Teresa) Storino, Paul Storino and the late Peter P. Storino; Cherished grandmother of Peter (Cynthia) Storino, Laura (Art) Olsen, Deanna (Jeffrey) Fishel, Thomas (fiance' Michelle) Storino, Joseph (Rachel) Storino, Michael Storino, and Carrie Storino, Matthew Peter Storino, Matthew John Augustyn, Ryan Augustyn, and Alexandra Marie Augustyn. Sweet great grandmother to Ava, Elle, Olivia, Quinn, and Laurel.Devoted daughter of the late Louise (nee Borrelli) D'Amato and the late Bernard (Antoinette) D'Amato; Dear sister of Rachel (the late John) Rose and the late Louise (Philip) Lascola and Fr. Nicholas D"Amato. Fond aunt and dear friend of many. Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Avenue, Clarendon Hills, Illinois. Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy www.misericordia.com appreciated. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
