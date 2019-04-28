Bernadine (Bernie) Llewellyn passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, while the birds were chirping and talking about fat Robins, bluebells and wild flowers at The Springs of Vernon Hills with her daughter close by. Bernie was born in Rudd Iowa to Justus and Amalia Brandau, the youngest of five siblings. Bernie was fiercely independent, driving from Chicago to Iowa alone in the 1950's. Refusing Jim (her future husband) a second date for 6 months after he stood her up the first time. She graduated from Finley Nursing School and took care of polio children in Iron Lungs then became Dr. Mark Canmann's office nurse. Bernie was a member of The Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years and later joined White Shrine. She has many life-long friends from these organizations. Bernie taught girl scouts how to do embroidery, adopted little old ladies to take care of, made homemade donuts for Halloween treats, made the best potato salad, and shared her beloved cottage with family and friends cooking for 25 people on Labor Day weekends. She was the family rock when her son John passed away suddenly at the age of 34 and became Tom's Coffee buddy every morning in the last 4 years. Bernie is remembered as always smiling, grabbing your hand and kissing it then holding it to her cheek. She brought joy and comfort to anyone she met. Bernie is preceded in death by her husband Jim, her son John and all of her siblings. She is survived by her children Mary (Mark) Dettl of Grand Rapids, Dottie (Tom) Conway of Vernon Hills, James Llewellyn of Wisconsin, and Willie (Maddie) Llewellyn of Seattle. Her grandchildren Matthew and Michael (Jaime) Dettl, Suzie, Alex (Caitlin) and Molly Gross and her sister-in-law Maureen Llewellyn. She will forever remain in our hearts with her famous princess wave, blowing kisses and the memory of she was not spoiled but entitled to all the love we could shower her with. Special thanks to the staff of The Springs of Vernon Hills and Transitions Hospice for taking the time to care and love Bernie. A memorial service is planned in September in Iowa per Bernie's wishes. Until we see you again, God Speed and all our love. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary