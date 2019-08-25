Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine Parks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine Parks Obituary
Bernadine Parks, nee Acierto, 86, of Chicago, August 20, 2019. Wife of the late Floyd Parks. Loving mother of Jeff (Adina) Parks, Gary (Mary) Parks, and the late Craig. Dear grandma of Melissa (Paul), and Bridget. Great "Grannie" of Gabriella, Nicolas, Aiden, and Colin. Loving aunt and cousin of many. Memorial visitation 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to . Info: malecandsonsfh.com, or 773-774-4100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malec & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now