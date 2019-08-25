|
Bernadine Parks, nee Acierto, 86, of Chicago, August 20, 2019. Wife of the late Floyd Parks. Loving mother of Jeff (Adina) Parks, Gary (Mary) Parks, and the late Craig. Dear grandma of Melissa (Paul), and Bridget. Great "Grannie" of Gabriella, Nicolas, Aiden, and Colin. Loving aunt and cousin of many. Memorial visitation 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to . Info: malecandsonsfh.com, or 773-774-4100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019