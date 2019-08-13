Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Smason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine Smason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadine Smason Obituary
Bernadine "Bernie" Smason, nee Ancel, 83. Beloved wife for 58 years of Donald; devoted mother of Steven (Traci) Smason and the late Janet Smason; proud grandmother of Jordan and Eric Smason; dear sister of Delores (Lloyd) Riback, the late Evelyn (late Stanley) Lehrman and late Ruth (late Elliott) Rubin; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Bernadine's dedicated caregiver and friend, Mariel Regencia. Funeral service Thursday, Aug. 15, 1:30 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now