|
|
Bernadine "Bernie" Smason, nee Ancel, 83. Beloved wife for 58 years of Donald; devoted mother of Steven (Traci) Smason and the late Janet Smason; proud grandmother of Jordan and Eric Smason; dear sister of Delores (Lloyd) Riback, the late Evelyn (late Stanley) Lehrman and late Ruth (late Elliott) Rubin; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Bernadine's dedicated caregiver and friend, Mariel Regencia. Funeral service Thursday, Aug. 15, 1:30 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019