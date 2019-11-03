Home

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
200 N. Catherine Avenue
LaGrange, IL
Bernadine Christine Swanson O'Connor, age 98, died on October 19th at Plymouth Place in LaGrange, IL. Born in Chicago, she graduated from Lindbloom High School and Wilson College, where she met her dear husband, Gerald W. O'Connor. They married in 1943 and while he served in the Navy in the Pacific, Bernadine worked in the library at the University of California, Berkeley. After Gerald died (2001), she moved to Plymouth Place, LaGrange, Il. She is survived by daughters Linda (Thomas) Noer of Kenosha, WI and Barbara (Gary) Krejcarek of White Bear Lake, MN, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernadine was active at Headstart, Henderson School, and Messiah Lutheran Church, Chicago. When the family moved to Westchester, they joined Grace Lutheran Church in LaGrange, where she enjoyed choir, library work, Gracettes, and Lutheran Church Women for over 60 years. She volunteered at the Westchester library and schools, and joined LaGrange Women's Club, later serving as their president. She was also president of the American Daughters of Sweden. She enjoyed landscape painting, dressmaking and design, and travel. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 9th at Grace Lutheran Church, 200 N. Catherine Avenue, LaGrange, IL 60525.
