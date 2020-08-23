1/1
Bernadine Theresa O'Sullivan
1921 - 2020
Bernadine Theresa O'Sullivan; born in 1921 to George and Nina of Yakima Washington. Beloved wife of the late John J. O'Sullivan; devoted mother of Nadine (Michael) Cavanaugh, Mary (Tony) Porto, Teresa (David) Fatina, Noreen (John) Flanagan and John; dear grandmother of John, Anne, Michael, Kathryn, Caroline, Ryan and Kendall; loving sister of Robert (Idona); loving aunt of John Pat (Julie) and their children, Christopher (Kathleen) and Natalie, as well as other nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her sisters, Beatrice, Winnie, Marjory, Elsie, Loretta, Roberta and brother, George. The family will be holding a private funeral service for Bernadine. A memorial service for both John and Bernadine O'Sullivan will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Lake Zurich. In Bernadine's memory, the family requests that memorials may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 135 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047, or Providence Catholic High School 1800 W. Lincoln Highway, New Lenox, IL 60451. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Lake Zurich, at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
