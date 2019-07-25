|
Bernard A. Affetto, "The Wizard" at rest July 23, 2019 at the age of 83. Devoted Husband of the late Anne Marie Affetto (nee DeStefano).
If you knew our Papa, you knew he was the best. He kept a note in his house about my grandma who passed 20 years ago. "God only knows what I'd be without you, God only knows." That's how we feel about him. Today he gets to be with her. Rest in peace.
Loving father of Lewis Affetto (Dolly), Frances Fay (John), Mark Affetto, Ben Affetto (Linda), Maria Gambino (Tony), Marissa Bowen (Jim), Annie Cmiel (John), Dan Affetto (Anisa), Roxy Pope (Chris).
Grandfather of Lewis, Danielle, John, Jeff, Kim, BJ, Jenny, Tony, Roxy, Ally, Jack, Annie, Livi, Charlie, Lily, Daniel, Anisa, Josh, Joey, and Jaden.
Loving Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend of many.
Eternally 29, Our favorite world-class FUNSEEKER.
Visitation Thursday July 25, 2019 from 3 to 9pm at Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL.
Funeral Services Friday July 26, 2019, gathering at the chapel at 9am to St. Giles Church 1045 Columbian Ave. Oak Park, IL for a 10am mass. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery River Grove, IL. For info (773)-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019