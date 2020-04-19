Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Hincks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard A. Hincks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard A. Hincks Obituary
Age 64. Loving husband of Marge (nee Griffin). Loving father of Brendan, Maggie, Jack, and Cara Hincks. Fond brother of Jane (Dave) Jenner, Jim (Diane) Hincks, Kevin (late Cara) Hincks, and Patrick (Jacki) Hincks. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Services and interment private at this time due to the CDC restrictions in place due to Covid-19. Family plans to host a celebration of Bernie's life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -