Age 64. Loving husband of Marge (nee Griffin). Loving father of Brendan, Maggie, Jack, and Cara Hincks. Fond brother of Jane (Dave) Jenner, Jim (Diane) Hincks, Kevin (late Cara) Hincks, and Patrick (Jacki) Hincks. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Services and interment private at this time due to the CDC restrictions in place due to Covid-19. Family plans to host a celebration of Bernie's life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020