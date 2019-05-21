|
Bernard A. Ripstein, 81, beloved husband of the late Eileen nee Shneider; Sharon Doney, Bernie's special lady; adored and devoted brother of Steven Ripstein and Maxine (Kevin) Santilli; cherished uncle of Jordan (Kim) Ripstein, Benjamin (Joanna) Ripstein and great uncle of Elianna, Samuel, Elijah, Nathaniel and Evelyn Ripstein; treasured son of the late Edith and Morrie Ripstein; caring nephew of the late Pauline and Harry Cohen. Bernie was a good friend to many and will missed by all. Chapel service Wednesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . For information or condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019