Dr. Bernard B. Zelinger, 99, Holocaust Survivor, beloved husband and best friend of Helen, née Rynski, for 73 wonderful years; loving father of Allan (Caryn) Zelinger and Lucy (Richard) Port; cherished Papa of Marissa Zelinger, Bradley Zelinger, Lauren (Randy) Schneiderman and Arielle Port; adored great-grandpa of Hannah Schneiderman; devoted son of the late Chana and Baruch Zelinger; dear brother of the late Lucia Zelinger; treasured friend of many. Bernard served in the US Army as a medical doctor during the Korean War and was a distinguished obstetrician /gynecologist for 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center (www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
Services are private.
