Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church
841 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
Bernard D. Scola


1933 - 2020
Bernard D. Scola, age 86, passed away January 22, 2020. Bernard "Ben" was born August 1, 1933, in Chicago, IL. Beloved husband to and preceded in death by Patricia (nee Chappell, d. 09/03/1985) and Teresa (nee Kolkana, d. 01/04/2020). Dear father of Dan (Dianna), Dave (Charlene), Marie (Eric) Larsen, and Alison (Charles) McLaughlin. Loving stepfather of Timothy (Christine) Powers and Katie Chleborad. Cherished grandfather of Matthew (Jessica), Christopher, Kaitlyn, David, AJ, Ellen, Megan, Kara, Brenna, Ryan, Mary Kathryn, Reaghan, Haley, Alex, and Lily. Fond brother of Rosalyn and Joseph. Fond uncle of many. Ben was an A&P mechanic for United Airlines for 40 years, held a private pilot's license and flew RC planes. He volunteered for the Young Eagles program giving kids their first free ride in an airplane. Ben served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years at St. Cecelia Church, and volunteered at the EAA AirVenture. He faithfully served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Visitation Friday, Jan. 31st, 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Funeral Mass, Saturday, Feb. 1st, 10:00 A.M. at St. James Church, 841 N. Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Ben's honor, or have a Catholic Mass said in his name. For info: (847) 255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020
