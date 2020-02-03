Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd
Skokie, IL
View Map
Bernard D. Weber Obituary
Bernard "Skip" D. Weber, Jr., age 70, of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen, nee Bell; loving father of Rebecca and Emily (Nick) Leinauer; cherished grandfather of Lily; devoted son of Pauline and the late Bernard; fond brother of Kathy Pedersen. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020, 4-7 p.m. at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Family and friends to meet for the Funeral Mass, Friday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Funeral info.: 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020
