|
|
Bernard "Skip" D. Weber, Jr., age 70, of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen, nee Bell; loving father of Rebecca and Emily (Nick) Leinauer; cherished grandfather of Lily; devoted son of Pauline and the late Bernard; fond brother of Kathy Pedersen. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020, 4-7 p.m. at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Family and friends to meet for the Funeral Mass, Friday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Funeral info.: 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020